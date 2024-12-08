Fmr LLC Buys 1,629 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $48,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the third quarter worth $25,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other Kadant news, Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 300 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.59, for a total value of $117,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,618.87. The trade was a 18.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.21, for a total transaction of $60,527.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,392.50. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,052 shares of company stock worth $1,091,455. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $408.16 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.51 and a 12 month high of $429.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.66.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.38 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Kadant’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kadant

About Kadant

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.