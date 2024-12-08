Fmr LLC Has $48.06 Million Stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,523,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,319 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $48,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 117.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 507.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 6,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $40.40 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -85.96 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 55,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $1,716,884.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,403 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,059.57. This represents a 10.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alex Shootman sold 37,758 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,123,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,422,158.25. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,360,184 shares of company stock worth $245,134,620 in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.13.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

