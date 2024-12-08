Fmr LLC Trims Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,231,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,653 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.15% of GrafTech International worth $50,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 287.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,065,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,759,449 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,873,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 24,138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 60.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 868,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 328,565 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 323,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 120.0% in the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.95. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.76.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 459.99% and a negative net margin of 55.21%. The company had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on GrafTech International from $1.00 to $2.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, GrafTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.80.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

