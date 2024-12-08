Foot Locker Q1 EPS Forecast Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

NYSE FL opened at $22.00 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 116.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 156.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

