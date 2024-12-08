Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Cut to Hold at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ FWONA opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 0.18. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $86.51.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,911 shares of company stock worth $2,403,701. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula One Group stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

