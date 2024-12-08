Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.29) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 88.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Friday.

LON:FRAS opened at GBX 638 ($8.13) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 777.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 829.33. The stock has a market cap of £2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.86. Frasers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 626.50 ($7.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 949.50 ($12.10). The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 51 ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. Frasers Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frasers Group will post 87.0607029 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frasers Group news, insider David Daly acquired 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 645 ($8.22) per share, with a total value of £19,891.80 ($25,352.79). Insiders own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

