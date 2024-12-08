Frasers Group’s (FRAS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Frasers Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:FRAS opened at GBX 638 ($8.13) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 777.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 829.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.57. Frasers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 626.50 ($7.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 949.50 ($12.10).

Get Frasers Group alerts:

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 51 ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. Frasers Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 22.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frasers Group will post 87.0607029 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frasers Group

Frasers Group Company Profile

In other news, insider David Daly acquired 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 645 ($8.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,891.80 ($25,352.79). 77.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.