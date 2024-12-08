FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:FJUN opened at $52.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $684.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.