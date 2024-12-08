FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.70. 5,544,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 10,671,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of FuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of FuboTV in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FuboTV in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

The company has a market cap of $567.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 74,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $109,259.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,846.02. This represents a 49.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 47,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $69,792.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,471,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,847.75. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FuboTV by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 183,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FuboTV by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FuboTV during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in FuboTV by 145.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 187,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 111,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of FuboTV in the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

