FY2024 EPS Estimates for AutoNation Cut by Zacks Research

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for AutoNation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $16.67 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.87. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $16.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.29.

AN opened at $177.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.20. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $133.01 and a 12-month high of $197.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 403.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

