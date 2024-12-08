FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Nutrien Issued By Raymond James

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Nutrien in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $3.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.51. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.06.

NYSE NTR opened at $47.93 on Friday. Nutrien has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $60.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 6.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, M&G Plc raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 53,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.97%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

