FY2025 Earnings Forecast for TSE:DSG Issued By William Blair

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the company will earn $2.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at C$171.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of C$105.80 and a twelve month high of C$172.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$151.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$139.95. The company has a market cap of C$14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 86.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.04). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of C$223.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$217.69 million.

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 10,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.82, for a total value of C$1,328,613.78. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 22,900 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.45, for a total value of C$3,216,305.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

