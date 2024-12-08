FY2025 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Cut by Cormark

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, December 5th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.30. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE:RY opened at $126.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $90.71 and a 1 year high of $128.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,866,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702,585 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,232,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,033 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 165.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,896,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,022 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $153,217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,616,000 after buying an additional 541,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $1.0522 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.