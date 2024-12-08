FY2026 EPS Estimates for Salesforce Lifted by DA Davidson

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Salesforce in a report released on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings of $8.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.60. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $7.48 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Salesforce from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra set a $343.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.86.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $361.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.97 and a 200 day moving average of $272.88. The company has a market capitalization of $346.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 28.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 19.4% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,702.68. The trade was a 75.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total transaction of $246,480.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,151.79. The trade was a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

