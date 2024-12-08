FY2028 Earnings Estimate for REVB Issued By Roth Capital

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Revelation Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Revelation Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($7.80) per share.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ REVB opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. Revelation Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.15.

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

