Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight” Rating

Barclays upgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

NYSE:GTES opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 35.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 333.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

