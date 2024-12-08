GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Raised to $420.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $320.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GEV has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.19.

NYSE GEV opened at $346.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.17. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $357.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,047,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,677,000 after purchasing an additional 584,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,434,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,695,000 after purchasing an additional 118,184 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth approximately $2,507,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,594,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,763,000 after purchasing an additional 80,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $650,140,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

