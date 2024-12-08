General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 24.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 441,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after purchasing an additional 87,843 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in General American Investors by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 330,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,731,000 after buying an additional 79,975 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 108,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Stock Performance

General American Investors stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $55.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46.

General American Investors Dividend Announcement

About General American Investors

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

