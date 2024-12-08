GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.70. 112,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 417,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

GeoPark Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $555.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.37.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). GeoPark had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

GeoPark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 3,251.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 379,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 368,161 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 997.3% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 131,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 119,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

