GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,473,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,584,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,807,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $46.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 1.16.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.51%.

GFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

