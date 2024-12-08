Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Position Cut by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.08% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,613,000 after purchasing an additional 322,422 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 14.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,320,000 after buying an additional 138,194 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 844,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,882,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1,663.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after buying an additional 685,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 648,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,318,000 after acquiring an additional 81,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

ROCK stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.15. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

