Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised Gibson Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Gibson Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

GBNXF opened at $18.17 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 1.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

