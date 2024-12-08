GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $3.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 483.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 685,151 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 204,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 340,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

