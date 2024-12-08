GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.14% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for GMS’s FY2025 earnings at $7.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GMS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on GMS from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on GMS from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $97.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.68. GMS has a one year low of $68.13 and a one year high of $105.54.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.24). GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,834.36. The trade was a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in GMS by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,232,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,308,000 after acquiring an additional 854,987 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 28.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,583,000 after purchasing an additional 406,406 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 103.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 690,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,687,000 after purchasing an additional 350,478 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at $24,601,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

