Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $15.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of GFI opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gold Fields by 3.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,505,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,372 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,155,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,492,000 after purchasing an additional 580,546 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,588,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,476,000 after purchasing an additional 324,885 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,609,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 581,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,018,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after buying an additional 92,571 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

