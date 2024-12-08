Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.79.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Minerals
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.