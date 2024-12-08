Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.79.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

