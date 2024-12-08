Golden Road Advisors LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Golden Road Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $227.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $143.64 and a one year high of $227.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

