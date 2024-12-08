GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoldMining Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG opened at $0.86 on Thursday. GoldMining has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoldMining will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GoldMining

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GoldMining by 1,564.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 273,700 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoldMining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of GoldMining by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,153,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 74,318 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GoldMining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GoldMining during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

