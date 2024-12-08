GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GoldMining Trading Down 3.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG opened at $0.86 on Thursday. GoldMining has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.06.
GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoldMining will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
About GoldMining
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.
