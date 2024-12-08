Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.44 and last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 117261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Grail in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Grail in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Grail in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Get Grail alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Grail

Grail Price Performance

Insider Activity

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 123,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $1,730,825.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,507.22. The trade was a 16.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 30,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $426,937.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,243.54. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,829 shares of company stock worth $757,298.

About Grail

(Get Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.