Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $199.00 and last traded at $199.00, with a volume of 240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $224.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.85. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $3.7626 dividend. This represents a $15.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 67.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 24.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

