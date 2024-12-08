Guggenheim Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. William Blair started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.19.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Shares of GEV opened at $346.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.17. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $357.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.