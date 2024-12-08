Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.47, but opened at $10.88. Gyre Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 29,084 shares.

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66.

Institutional Trading of Gyre Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 392.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 90,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Gyre Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

