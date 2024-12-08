Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,700

Halma (LON:HLMA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,450 ($31.23) to GBX 2,700 ($34.41) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,587.50 ($32.98).

LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,772 ($35.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,569.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,541.56. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,104.01 ($26.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,780 ($35.43). The company has a market cap of £10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,904.23, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,098.59%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,648 ($33.75), for a total transaction of £1,324,000 ($1,687,484.07). 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Healthcare.

