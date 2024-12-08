Halma (LON:HLMA) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a GBX 2,600 price target on the stock. Halma traded as high as GBX 2,773 ($35.34) and last traded at GBX 2,773 ($35.34), with a volume of 1297623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,741 ($34.93).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HLMA. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Halma from GBX 2,450 ($31.23) to GBX 2,700 ($34.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,587.50 ($32.98).

In related news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,648 ($33.75), for a total transaction of £1,324,000 ($1,687,484.07). Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3,904.23, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,569.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,541.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,098.59%.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Healthcare.

