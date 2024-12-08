HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCP. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

HCP opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. HashiCorp has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 22,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $770,841.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 44,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,566.56. The trade was a 33.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,181.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,929.04. The trade was a 10.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 366,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,382,858. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in HashiCorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in HashiCorp by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

