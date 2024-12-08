HC Wainwright Cuts TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) Price Target to $3.00

TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 362.53% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TC Biopharm’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

TC Biopharm Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBP opened at $0.65 on Friday. TC Biopharm has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get TC Biopharm alerts:

TC Biopharm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.