HC Wainwright Forecasts CervoMed’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRVO)

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for CervoMed in a research report issued on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CervoMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CervoMed’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Get CervoMed alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRVO. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CervoMed in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on CervoMed in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded CervoMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CervoMed in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

CervoMed Trading Up 22.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRVO opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. CervoMed has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $26.38.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.14). CervoMed had a negative net margin of 118.68% and a negative return on equity of 44.11%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million.

Institutional Trading of CervoMed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVO. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. State Street Corp grew its position in CervoMed by 28.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CervoMed by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CervoMed in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CervoMed by 323.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CervoMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CervoMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CervoMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.