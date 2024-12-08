HC Wainwright Has Negative Outlook for ARWR Q1 Earnings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.92). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.31) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Shares of ARWR opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,888,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,022,000 after acquiring an additional 333,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,354,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 516,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,426,000 after buying an additional 26,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after buying an additional 30,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

