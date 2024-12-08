HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of HIVE Q4 Earnings

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HIVE Digital Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

HIVE Digital Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HIVE opened at $4.35 on Friday. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 3.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.