HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON)

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 116.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CGON. Roth Capital upgraded CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

CG Oncology stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92. CG Oncology has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $50.23.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,642.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CG Oncology will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yu Fan purchased a new position in CG Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $49,828,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CG Oncology by 73.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,166,000 after purchasing an additional 717,722 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CG Oncology by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 746,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 635,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CG Oncology by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,701,000 after buying an additional 528,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 811.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 433,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after buying an additional 386,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

