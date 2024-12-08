HC Wainwright Weighs in on Nextech3D.AI FY2025 Earnings

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nextech3D.AI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $0.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nextech3D.AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Shares of NEXCF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Nextech3D.AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

