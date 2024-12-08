Head to Head Comparison: Eldorado Gold (OTCMKTS:ELDXF) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Eldorado Gold (OTCMKTS:ELDXF – Get Free Report) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) are both mining companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Agnico Eagle Mines”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Agnico Eagle Mines $6.63 billion 6.33 $1.94 billion $2.00 41.80

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Eldorado Gold.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold N/A N/A N/A Agnico Eagle Mines 12.86% 8.88% 6.06%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eldorado Gold and Agnico Eagle Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 Agnico Eagle Mines 0 1 7 0 2.88

Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus target price of $86.78, indicating a potential upside of 3.81%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Eldorado Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Eldorado Gold on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.