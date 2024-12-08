Head to Head Comparison: Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) & Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Steel Connect and Flywire, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 0.00 Flywire 0 4 10 1 2.80

Flywire has a consensus price target of $25.29, suggesting a potential upside of 17.77%. Given Flywire’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flywire is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

47.3% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Flywire shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Steel Connect shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Flywire shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Steel Connect and Flywire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect 50.53% 14.59% 3.67% Flywire 4.23% 2.49% 1.86%

Risk & Volatility

Steel Connect has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flywire has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Steel Connect and Flywire”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect $174.11 million 0.45 $87.98 million $3.07 3.98 Flywire $403.09 million 6.63 -$8.57 million $0.15 143.13

Steel Connect has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flywire. Steel Connect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flywire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Flywire beats Steel Connect on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steel Connect

(Get Free Report)

Steel Connect, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. The company provides fulfillment services comprising order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers, as well as operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform. In addition, it offers warehousing and inventory management services; and software licenses, maintenance, and support services. Further, the company offers its supply chain services to customers in the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, and retail markets. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. The company was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.