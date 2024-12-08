Head to Head Comparison: Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) & Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Free Report) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Genetic Technologies has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -32.99% -27.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.6% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Acumen Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies $7.66 million 0.44 -$7.88 million N/A N/A Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.37 million ($1.38) -1.57

Genetic Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Genetic Technologies and Acumen Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats Genetic Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through AffinityDNA, EasyDNA, and GeneType/Corporate segments. The company offers BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company offers various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer brand names; and develops other risk assessment tests across a range of diseases, which include colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, coronary artery, type 2 diabetes, pancreatic cancer, melanoma, and atrial fibrillation. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne for the development and commercialization of a novel colorectal cancer risk assessment test; and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York and University of Cambridge, that assess the conflict among BRCA mutation carriers considering preventive surgery. Genetic Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. The company has a license agreement with Lonza Sales AG to manufacture and commercialize sabirnetug; and a collaboration and license agreement with Halozyme, Inc. for the development of a subcutaneous formulation of sabirnetug. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

