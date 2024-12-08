Head to Head Contrast: Bath & Body Works (BBWI) & Its Peers

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bath & Body Works to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares Bath & Body Works and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bath & Body Works
|12.43%
|-44.03%
|14.45%
|Bath & Body Works Competitors
|-22.73%
|-60.03%
|0.74%
Dividends
Bath & Body Works pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bath & Body Works pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 28.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bath & Body Works
|$7.43 billion
|$878.00 million
|8.93
|Bath & Body Works Competitors
|$8.10 billion
|$153.35 million
|-6.06
Bath & Body Works’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bath & Body Works. Bath & Body Works is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bath & Body Works’ competitors have a beta of 0.81, meaning that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
95.1% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bath & Body Works and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bath & Body Works
|1
|6
|9
|0
|2.50
|Bath & Body Works Competitors
|95
|874
|1506
|62
|2.61
Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus target price of $41.88, indicating a potential upside of 14.41%. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 6.40%. Given Bath & Body Works’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than its competitors.
Summary
Bath & Body Works beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc. operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements. The company was formerly known as L Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Bath & Body Works, Inc. in August 2021. Bath & Body Works, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.
