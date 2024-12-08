Head to Head Contrast: Envista (NYSE:NVST) vs. Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ)

Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ – Get Free Report) and Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lancer Orthodontics and Envista’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A Envista -53.42% 3.76% 2.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lancer Orthodontics and Envista”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Envista $2.57 billion 1.33 -$100.20 million ($7.77) -2.56

Volatility and Risk

Lancer Orthodontics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Envista.

Lancer Orthodontics has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envista has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lancer Orthodontics and Envista, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancer Orthodontics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Envista 2 11 3 0 2.06

Envista has a consensus price target of $20.65, indicating a potential upside of 3.84%. Given Envista’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Envista is more favorable than Lancer Orthodontics.

Summary

Envista beats Lancer Orthodontics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lancer Orthodontics

Lancer Orthodontics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets orthodontic products for orthodontists and dentists worldwide. It offers aesthetic brackets, brackets and buccal tubes, bands, adhesives, wires, elastomerics, intraoral and extraoral appliances, instruments, and miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Vista, California.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products. This segment also provides software packages, which include DTX Studio Implant; DTX Studio Lab; and DTX Studio Clinic, a software package offered with its imaging products. It offers its products under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, Ormco, Spark, Orascoptic, Damon, Insignia, AOA brands. The Equipment & Consumables segment provides dental equipment and supplies, including digital imaging systems, software, and other visualization/magnification systems; endodontic systems and related products; restorative materials, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents, and cements; and infection prevention products. This segment offers its products under the Dexis, DTX Studio, Kerr, Metrex, Total Care, Pentron, Optibond, Harmonize, Sonicfill, Sybron Endo, and CaviWipes to dental offices, clinics, and hospitals. Envista Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

