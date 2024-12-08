Head to Head Contrast: IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) & SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) and IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

SCYNEXIS has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEAYA Biosciences has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SCYNEXIS and IDEAYA Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCYNEXIS -425.41% -66.21% -38.84% IDEAYA Biosciences N/A -19.42% -18.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

54.4% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SCYNEXIS and IDEAYA Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCYNEXIS 0 0 1 0 3.00 IDEAYA Biosciences 0 2 13 1 2.94

IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus price target of $53.67, suggesting a potential upside of 93.12%. Given IDEAYA Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IDEAYA Biosciences is more favorable than SCYNEXIS.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCYNEXIS and IDEAYA Biosciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCYNEXIS $140.14 million 0.32 $67.04 million ($0.74) -1.62 IDEAYA Biosciences $23.39 million 102.69 -$112.96 million ($2.33) -11.93

SCYNEXIS has higher revenue and earnings than IDEAYA Biosciences. IDEAYA Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SCYNEXIS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences beats SCYNEXIS on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC. It also develops SCY-247 to treat systemic fungal diseases. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property (No. 3) Limited, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Hansoh (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited, and R-Pharm, CJSC for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ibrexafungerp. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability. It offers preclinical research programs focused on pharmacological inhibition; DECIPHER dual CRISPR library for synthetic lethality target and biomarker discovery; and INQUIRE chemical library and HARMONY machine-learning engines to enhance its drug discovery platform. The company has strategic alliances with GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Novartis International Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amgen Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Cancer Research UK, and the University of Manchester. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

