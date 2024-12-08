Head to Head Review: Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atyr PHARMA and BioCardia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atyr PHARMA 0 0 4 0 3.00 BioCardia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atyr PHARMA currently has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 472.92%. BioCardia has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,079.25%. Given BioCardia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Atyr PHARMA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

61.7% of Atyr PHARMA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Atyr PHARMA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Atyr PHARMA and BioCardia”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atyr PHARMA $350,000.00 805.82 -$50.39 million ($0.94) -3.57 BioCardia $480,000.00 20.23 -$11.57 million ($4.19) -0.51

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than Atyr PHARMA. Atyr PHARMA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Atyr PHARMA has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atyr PHARMA and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atyr PHARMA N/A -79.44% -59.16% BioCardia -1,999.77% N/A -208.38%

Summary

BioCardia beats Atyr PHARMA on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atyr PHARMA

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD. The company is developing ATYR0101, a fusion protein derived from a domain of aspartyl-tRNA synthetase that is in preclinical development for the treatment of fibrosis; and ATYR0750, a domain of alanyl-tRNA synthetase for the treatment of liver disorders. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of efzofitimod for ILDs in Japan. aTyr Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing an allogeneic cells therapy platform, which is an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy in Phase I/II trial to treat ischemic heart failure and acute respiratory distress syndrome. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system for minimally invasive targeted delivery of biologic agents to the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company has collaboration agreements with CellProthera in the development of ProtheraCytes, which is currently under Phase II trial for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction. BioCardia, Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California.

