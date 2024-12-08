Head to Head Review: Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) & Eldorado Gold (OTCMKTS:ELDXF)

Eldorado Gold (OTCMKTS:ELDXF – Get Free Report) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) are both mining companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Endeavour Silver”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Endeavour Silver $225.93 million 4.77 $6.12 million ($0.13) -31.62

Endeavour Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Eldorado Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 Endeavour Silver 0 1 4 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eldorado Gold and Endeavour Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Endeavour Silver has a consensus target price of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 61.19%. Given Endeavour Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Eldorado Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold N/A N/A N/A Endeavour Silver -13.04% 0.97% 0.73%

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Eldorado Gold on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

