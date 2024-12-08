Head to Head Review: Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) and Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM)

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) and Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Tremor International shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tempus AI and Tremor International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempus AI N/A N/A -111.38% Tremor International -5.72% 3.11% 1.89%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempus AI 0 3 7 0 2.70 Tremor International 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tempus AI and Tremor International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Tempus AI currently has a consensus price target of $54.22, suggesting a potential upside of 7.50%. Tremor International has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.19%. Given Tempus AI’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tempus AI is more favorable than Tremor International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tempus AI and Tremor International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempus AI $320.67 million 24.77 -$289.81 million N/A N/A Tremor International $343.77 million 2.09 $22.74 million ($0.14) -70.71

Tremor International has higher revenue and earnings than Tempus AI.

Summary

Tremor International beats Tempus AI on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempus AI



Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. Tempus AI Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Tremor International



Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

